Hits: 0

Brittany Brandwein, Executive Director of the White Plains Downtown Business Improvement District discusses with John Bailey how BID promotions have revitalized business in the WP Down in January and February, talks about “March Into Self-Care” beauty and personal care promotion in March and tells of the summer promotions coming up.

BRITTANY BRANDWEIN ON

HOW RESTAURANT MONTH LIFTED UP WHITE PLAINS TO A BETTER JANUARY THAN DECEMBER

HOW FITNESS FEBRUARY IS INTRODUCING NEW CUSTOMERS TO 17 FITNESS BUSINESSES –AND THERE IS STILL 10 DAYS TO GO TO GET READY FOR THE BEACH

HOW RESTAURANTS ARE DOING-RESPONDING-KEEPING IN BUSINESS

THE KEY TO ADJUSTING TO THE MARKET: TAKE OUT, DELIVERY, ONLINE PRESENCE

COME ON DOWN, DOWNTOWN