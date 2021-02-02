White Plains Shows Drop of 50 in New Covid Cases…total active: 569

Hits: 11

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Mayor Thomas Roach. February 2, 2021:

The data is showing that active COVID cases in White Plains are beginning to decline. There are currently an estimated 569 active cases in our City, down 50 from our call last week. At White Plains Hospital, the number of COVID patients has been declining slightly.

While the reduction we are now seeing in new cases is certainly good news, the emergence of several COVID-19 variants proves that we must not let down our guard.

Even though some of these variants appear to be more transmissible, wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequently washing or sanitizing your hands continue to be effective safety measures, and remain our best means of preventing the spread of this virus until the vast majority of the population is vaccinated. Keep wearing your masks whenever you are out!

We receive many questions about vaccine distribution and know that many eligible residents have not yet been able to secure a vaccination appointment. The priorities for vaccine distribution are set by the state, the appointments are set up by the state, as are the locations where vaccinations will take place and the manner of making those appointments.

Those eligible to be vaccinated at this time include healthcare workers, people age 65 and older, first responders, teachers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, and public safety workers.

This past week, Johnson & Johnson released efficacy data showing its single dose vaccine to be effective against COVID-19. The company is expected to seek emergency use authorization this month. Once approved, it will add significantly to the vaccine supply. We remain in regular contact with state and county officials to offer our assistance and obtain distribution information as quickly as possible so that we may share it with you.

Eligible residents should continue to check the state website or call the state Hotline to check for new openings. You can also sign up for alerts about vaccine eligibility from the Westchester County Department of Health. Go to cityofwhiteplains.com to find out more.

We are experienced a significant Nor’Easter yesterday.

The City of White Plains has 80 plows mobilized. Plowing operations started Sunday night at 9:00 PM and crews worked through the night and into afternoon in continuous shifts. The rate of snowfall and the amount of snow makes clearing challenging, but our DPW crews are on top of it. Metro North and Bee Line bus services have both been suspended. Please stay safe and stay home!

Our next call is on February 8th. Until then remember, we’re standing together by staying apart.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Las estadísticas muestran que los casos activos de COVID en White Plains están comenzando a disminuir. Actualmente hay un estimado de 569 casos activos en nuestra ciudad, 50 menos que los que mencionamos en nuestra ultima llamada la semana pasada. En el Hospital de White Plains, el número de pacientes con COVID ha ido disminuyendo levemente.

Si bien el que los casos estén disminuyendo es una buena noticia, la aparición de diferentes variaciones de COVID-19 demuestran que no debemos bajar la guardia. Aunque algunas de estas variantes parecen ser más contagiosas, el uso de una mascarilla, el distanciamiento social y lavarse o desinfectarse las manos con frecuencia siguen siendo medidas de seguridad efectivas y siguen siendo nuestro mejor medio para prevenir la propagación de este virus hasta que la gran mayoría de la población está vacunada. ¡Sigue usando tu mascarilla cuando salgas!

Muchos nos han preguntado en cuanto a la distribución de vacunas y sabemos que muchos residentes que cumplen con los requisitos de vacunación aún no han podido obtener una cita. Las prioridades para la distribución de vacunas las establece el estado, las citas las establece el estado, al igual que los lugares donde se llevarán a cabo las vacunaciones y la manera de hacer esas citas. Aquellos que reúnen los requisitos para vacunarse en este momento incluyen trabajadores de la salud, personas de 65 años o más, socorristas, maestros, trabajadores del transporte público, de supermercados y seguridad pública. La semana pasada, Johnson & Johnson publicó estadísticas que muestran que una sola dosis de su vacuna es eficaz contra COVID-19. Se espera que la compañía reciba la autorización para el uso de emergencia este mes. Una vez aprobada, aumentará significativamente el suministro de vacunas. Permanecemos en contacto regular con los funcionarios estatales y del condado para ofrecer nuestra asistencia y obtener información de distribución lo más rápido posible, para que podamos compartirla con usted.

Los residentes que reúnen los requisitos para la vacuna deben continuar visitando el sitio web del estado o llamar al numero del estado para verificar si hay nuevas vacantes. También puede inscribirse para recibir alertas sobre los requisitos para vacunas del Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester. Vaya a cityofwhiteplains.com para obtener más información.

Al momento de grabar esta llamada, estamos experimentando una tormenta de nor- este significativa. La ciudad de White Plains tiene 80 camiones con palas para quitar la nieve movilizados. Estos comenzaron anoche a las 9:00 p.m. y las cuadrillas trabajarán durante la noche y hasta mañana por la tarde en turnos continuos. La acumulación de nieve y la cantidad de nieve que cae dificultan la limpieza, pero nuestros equipos de trabajos públicos están haciendo los más que pueden. Los servicios de autobús de Metro North y Bee Line han sido suspendidos. ¡Por favor, manténgase seguro y quédese en casa!

Nuestra próxima llamada es el 8 de febrero. Hasta entonces, y recuerda: estamos más juntos manteniéndonos más separados.