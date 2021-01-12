WHITE PLAINS ANNOUNCES NEW ACTING PRINCIPAL AT MAMARONECK AVENUE SCHOOL

Hits: 9

Robert Janowitz

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. January 12, 2021:

Robert Janowitz was appointed Acting Principal at Mamaroneck Avenue School in White Plains on Monday, January 11th, at a Zoom meeting of the White Plains Board of Education, held under the COVID-19 Executive Order 202.87. He will serve from February 1 to June 30, 2021.

Mr. Janowitz has been Assistant Principal at the school for the last 14 years and temporarily replaces Eileen McGuire, current Principal, who will retire on January 31st. He began his administrative career in White Plains in 2004, as Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School.

Mr. Janowitz has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Work from Mercy College and a Master’s Degree in Education, also from Mercy College. He first worked in a residential facility for children and then began his teaching career in the New York City Board of Education. He went on to teach third grade in the Lakeland Central School District before moving into administration.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph L. Ricca said, “I am pleased to recommend Mr. Janowitz for this position and I have every confidence in his ability to successfully and collaboratively lead Mamaroneck Avenue School while the district conducts a broad search for a permanent Principal. Mr. Janowitz is well respected by his students, colleagues, parents/guardians and the greater educational community and has demonstrated a deep commitment to the MAS community throughout his years of service.”

Board President Rosemarie Eller added, “We know Mr. Janowitz will maintain the continuity of the school.”