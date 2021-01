Hits: 10

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. January 3, 2020:

Sunday’s New York State Covid Tracker reports Westchester County testest 8,333 persons Saturday, the 2nd, and 591 persons were found to test positive, maintaining infection rate of positives at 7.1% compared to the Friday 7.9%.

In seven days since December 27 , 5,381 Westchesterites have tested positive, a rate of 768 New cases a day.