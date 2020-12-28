Westchester New Corona Cases Weekly Infection Rate Dips to 5.4% from 6% in Last Days. New Infections Averaged 556 New Covid-Infected Persons a Day, 3,897 Total New Infections in 6 Days.

Hits: 8

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the NYS WorkBook Covid-19 Tracker. December 28, 2020:

In the last 6 Days, the number of persons in Westchester County testing positive for Coronavirus was 3,897 (5.4%) of 71,999 tested From Sunday December 20 through Saturday, December 26.

The Infection Rate iof 5s a significant decrease from the 6% infection rate the county has been averaging the last 3 weeks.

The Sunday figures are due out this afternoon approximately 2 PM.

At 3 PM, County Executive George Latimer will discuss the current Coronavirus situation.

For comparison purposes, last Tuesday December 22, 11, 368 Westchester persons were tested and 651 came back positive with the corona virus, an infection rate of 5.7%, as reported by the NYS Covid-19 Tracker website.

The Westchester infection rate as of last Tuesday was just below 6%. Since December 1, 13,340 Westchesterites had tested positive, a per day new Covid case average of 606 new Covid Positives a day.) The 556 average a day is an 8% decrease in the number of cases a day (606 compared to 556).

A reminder, The 3,587 new infections though mean that if those persons do not maintain strict quarantines, they could infect 2 more persons each or 3 or 4, continuing to spread the virus exponentially by double or triple those 3,587 persons through their families, friends or persons they come in contact with. They of all persons should wear a mask with others.

Another insight: If the Westchester hospitalization rate continues at 3%. this indicates that 116 of those 3,587 people could become hospitalized continuing to put pressure on the county hospitals were reported to have enough bed capacity to handle potential hospitalizations.