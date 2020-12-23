WESTCHESTER INTRODUCES NEW Comprehensive COUNTY COVID 19 “DASHBOARD”

Hits: 8

Introducing the all-new Westchester County Covid-19 Dashboard. Viewable at https://arcg.is/10naWv0

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Department of Communications.December 23, 2010:

County Executive Geo rge Latimer introduced the new County Covid Tracker Map promised two weeks ago, a week early today. The new method of providing Covid-19 spread and control was promised by the first of the and arrived a week early.

The County Executive said:

“This codifies data we receive from New York State. We are trying, and have proven over an extended period of time, that we intended to do the things we say we are going to do. When we say that we are going to try to give you information in a more transparent and accessible way – this is an example of how we deliver it.”

The new Covid-19 Dashboard, which will automatically update, contains:

· County Active Case Map

· Covid-19 Test Site Map

· Total Confirmed Active Cases

· Total Confirmed New Cases

· Active, New & Cumulative Cases by Municipality

· Total Fatalities

· Total Persons Tested

· NYS Designated Hot Zones

· Positivity Rate

· Various Graphs Outlining Statistics