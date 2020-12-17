Aftermath of the Big White

Hits: 9

WPCNR WEATHER. December 17, 2020:

At County Executive George Latimer’s Thursday Covid Briefing this afternoon, the County Executive and Deputy County Executive announced Beeline Bus Service had been restored with some changes in schedules especially in the hilly sections of the county like Yonkers. The County Airport was open, subject to carrier delays or cancellations. Metro North was running its normal weekday schedule. The County Executive thanked county DPW crews for the efforts through the night dealing with the snowfall.

Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins reported the highest snowfall was reported in Mt. Kisco and Yorktown Heights at 11 inches. Jenkins also advises residents to keep off the roads to allow crews to make them safe with adequate grooming. Jenkins said temperatures would be below freezing this evening with windchills as low as 15 degrees and advised motorists to dress appropriately.

The County Executive said New York State Gas and Electric reported no outages and that as of this afternoon Con Edison reported 11 outages affecting 397 customers.