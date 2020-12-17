WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS CLOSED TODAY. SIDEWAYS SNOW CONTINUES IN YOUR FACE. 23 AND SNOWY IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA JUST BEFORE DAWN. 8 INCHES FALL

Hits: 5

The promised 12 inches of snow was still blowing sideways as of 6 AM this morning. Schools are closed. How much fell? Press the > on the video above and you’ll see why. It is anybody’s guesS because the snow is blowing sideways with the 20 to 30 mile per hour howling winds keeping the snow moving horizontally stinging the eye. As of midnight there were no reported electrical outages in the Con Edison Westchester area. There were however 55 customers out in Brooklyn NY. The foot of snow predicted may have fallen someplace but not here. My measurement is about 6-1/2 inches as of 6 AM.