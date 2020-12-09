SCHOOL DISTRICT REQUIRES REQUEST FOR SCHOOL TRANSPORTATION BY APRIL 1

Hits: 30
New York State Education Law §3635 requires parents to make a written annual
request by April 1st if they are requesting transportation to a non-public school within the City
of White Plains, in accordance with the District’s mileage limits.
The required form is available at www.whiteplainspublicschools.org under the
Transportation Department, or by calling the Transportation Department Office at 914-422-2110.
Failure to submit this form by April 1st may result in denial of transportation.