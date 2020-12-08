WESTCHESTER CORONA VIRUS CASES SWARM BACKTO 6.6% INFECTION RATE—610 NEW CASES – 5,104 NEW POSITIVE CASES IN 7 Days (Averaging 729 new cases a day)

Hits: 12

WPCNR WESTCHESTER CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE REPORT. From the Workbook NY Covid-19 Tracker. December 8, 2020:

The Coronavirus continues to spread in Westchester County at an average of 729 New Persons testing positive per day.

Today at 2 PM, the New York State Covid-19 Tracker reported 6.6% of 9,280 persons. 610 persons tested positive for corona virus in tests conducted Monday. This shot the daily infection Rate to an average of 729 persons a day coming down with coronavirus in the 7 days Monday through Friday, November 30 through December 7.