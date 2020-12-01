COVID PLAGUE CREATES HUNGER CRISIS FOR 20% OF AMERICAN FAMILIES. SENATOR GILLEBRAND CALLS FOR $6 BILLION in RELIEF

WPCNR WASHINGTON CONNECTED. From New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. December 1:

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will hold a video press conference AT 2 PM TODAY to urge Congress to invest $6 billion in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) in the Fiscal Year 2021 Agriculture Appropriations bill.

Nationwide, 1 in 5 parents do not have enough to feed their children.

Millions of Americans, especially women, continue to be affected by widespread business closures and subsequent job loss and more low income households are relying on social safety nets to feed themselves and their families.

WIC providers have reported increased need due to the pandemic and economic crisis, including in New York, where they have experienced a 3% increase in cases since February.