Yesterday Westchester had 570 Test Postive. Monday Positive Covids: 527 in Westchester. Infection Rate: 5.3% and Steady.

WPCNR WESTCHESTER VIRUS REPORT. UPDATED 3:35 PM EST From the NYS Covid Tracker. December 2:

At 2 PM Today, the NYS COVID TRACKER Reported 570 more persons tested positive for Coronavirus.

Yesterday, Monday afternoon, New York State reported that 9,934 Westchester County persons had been tested, and 527 had tested positive for the corona virus, an infection rate of 5.3%.

The figures for Tuesday December 1, posted at 2 PM, of 10,852 testing, 570 tested positive for Covid, Westchester continues to have an infection rate of 5.3% and has averaged 560 new infections for 3 straight days.

In the last 5 days of November ending Monday, the Westchester infection rate was averaging over 5%. A total of 2,779 Westchesterites have tested positive in those 5 days.

If this rate of positive virus tests persists, the number of infections will have increased in Westchester by another 3,242 people in one week.

In the 7 days ended Monday, November 30, Westchester saw the number of Covid-19 positive persons rise by 3,958.

The number of infections rise depending on the number of persons tested.