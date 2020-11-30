1,008 People Test Positive for Coronavirus in Westchester County, Friday & Saturday

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the New York State Workbook Covid Tracker. November 30, 2020:

Persons in Westchester County testing positive for coronavirus continued the spread of persons at the rate of 500 new cases a day over the weekend.

Friday, the 27th 544 tested positive for Covd-19 of 10,790 tested, an infection rate of 5%. Saturday, the 28th, 464 tested Covid infected out of 9,875 persons, an infection rate of 4.7% . For the 7 days through Saturday, the infection rate was 4.5%, compared to the 1.1% infection rate the NY State Commissioner of Health has determined keeps the virus from spreading.

As of Friday morning, WPCNR estimated there were 6,177 new active cases in 7 days from Friday November 20 to Friday November 27. The round of 464 new covid cases reported Saturday raise the number of positive cases in Westchester to 50,110 awaiting the Sunday, Nov. 29 testing results this afternoon.

The impact of theses 6,177 new cases in hospitalizations remains to be seen and should start to make its impact in two weeks.

The pace of the Covid spread in Westchester has risen by over 4,000 active cases as of this morning.