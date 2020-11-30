Mayor Tom Roach Monday Covid Update

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT From Mayor Tom Roach, City of White Plains. November 30, 2020:

The COVID-19 infection rate continues to increase, with 6,117 active cases in Westchester County right now.

This is more than 4 times the number of cases than was reported just 1 month ago. Also within the past month, the County has seen the COVID hospitalization rate increase fivefold.

The cumulative number of people who have tested positive in White Plains since testing began is 2,550. The County estimates there are currently 254 active cases in White Plains, 43 more than Wednesday, the last time we were provided with numbers.

We are experiencing a straight line increase in COVID cases that has now been ongoing for over a month. As has been repeatedly shown, the best means of protection we have at this time is to wear your masks when in public.

A second vaccine was submitted to the FDA for emergency approval today, which is more good news on that front, an incentive to keep following the common sense protocols which have been demonstrated to be effective to help stay healthy until vaccines become widely available in 2021.

The Westchester County Health Department is partnering with Westchester Medical Center to offer free flu shots to County residents ages 7 and older this Thursday, Saturday and Sunday right here in White Plains at the Westchester County Center. Advance registration is required. Go to the city website, cityofwhiteplains.com, to access the registration link.

The State has once again extended the moratorium on residential evictions as a means of protecting tenants suffering financial hardship during COVID-19. The moratorium has been extended through the end of the year.

Our next Covid update will be on Monday, December 7th. Until then remember, we are standing together by staying apart.

La tasa de infección debido a COVID-19 continúa aumentando, con 6,117 casos activos en el condado de Westchester en este momento. 4 veces más que el número de casos que se informó hace solo 1 mes. También en el último mes, el condado ha visto que la tasa de hospitalización por COVID se ha multiplicado por cinco.

La cantidad de personas que han tendido resultados positivos en White Plains desde que comenzaron las pruebas es de 2.391. El condado estima que actualmente hay 210 casos activos en White Plains, 19 más que el viernes, la última vez que recibimos los números.

Hemos visto un aumento significativo en los casos de COVID por más de un mes. Como está comprobado la mejor manera de protegernos en este momento es usando la mascarilla cuando estamos en público. La buena noticia es que hoy se envió una segunda vacuna a la FDA para su aprobación de emergencia. Esto nos impulsa a seguir los protocolos de sentido común que han demostrado ser tan efectivos para protegernos del virus hasta que las vacunas estén ampliamente disponibles en el 2021.

El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester se está asociando con el Centro Médico de Westchester para ofrecer vacunas gratis para la gripe. Esto se ofrecerá a los residentes del condado de 7 años en adelante este jueves, sábado y domingo aquí en White Plains en el Centro del Condado de Westchester. Se requiere inscripción previa. Vaya al sitio web de la ciudad, cityofwhiteplains.com, para acceder al enlace de registro.

El Estado ha extendido una vez más la prohibición por desalojos residenciales como una forma de proteger a los inquilinos que sufren dificultades económicas durante el COVID-19. Esta prohibición se ha extendido hasta fin de año.

Nuestra próxima llamada está programada para el lunes 7 de diciembre. Hasta entonces. Recuerde: estamos más juntos manteniéndonos más separados.