Browsing is Suspended at White Plains Library

Use Our Grab & Go Pickup Service

In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Westchester County, the Library is suspending browsing in the building. This means there will be no access to our first floor collections or the Trove beginning Friday, November 27.

We will continue to offer our Grab & Go pickup service in our vestibule as well as reference services via phone, text, and email.

Our online programs and services remain unaffected.