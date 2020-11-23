Mayor Thomas Roach on the COVID Situation in White Plains NY USA

WPCNR WEEKLY Mayor of White Plains Covid Report to the Community . November 23, 2020:

The COVID-19 infection rate continues to increase, with over 4,808 active cases in Westchester County right now. This is more than triple the number of cases than was reported just 3 weeks ago.

The cumulative number of people who have tested positive in White Plains since testing began is 2,391. The County estimates there are currently 210 active cases in White Plains, 19 more than Friday, the last time we were provided with numbers.

The State has now designated yellow zones in several communities in the County, as well as one orange zone. The State’s yellow-orange-red zone designations are part of the targeted, micro-cluster approach to combating this virus.

Although White Plains has not NOT received any of these designations, it is another, sobering reminder that the predominant means by which the virus is now spreading is through gatherings of family, friends, and social contacts.

This is not a typical year and this will not be a typical Thanksgiving. The decisions we all make about how we will gather and with whom will impact the health of ourselves, our family and loved ones and our community as a whole.

The best way to protect everyone is to wear your masks when in public and limit your unprotected contact to those within your household. This is not a lifetime commitment folks and the end is in sight, but taking care now will make all the difference in how we spend the time between now and when the vaccines arrive.

I’d like to take this opportunity to wish you a happy Thanksgiving. 2020 has been challenging and stressful, and many of us have experienced loss. We will be celebrating the holidays differently this year – in smaller groups, with less fanfare.

Even in the midst of all this, I believe there are still reasons to be thankful. The way our White Plains community has banded together to fight this pandemic is certainly at the top of my list, so Thank You.

Our next Covid update will be on Monday, November 30th. Until then remember, we are standing together by staying apart

Los índices de contagios de COVID-19 continúan aumentando, en este momento hay más de 4.808 casos activos en el condado de Westchester. Esto es más del triple del número de casos que se informó hace solo 3 semanas. El número total de personas con resultados positivo en White Plains desde que comenzaron las pruebas es de 2,391. El condado estima que actualmente hay 210 casos activos en White Plains, 19 personas más que el viernes, la última vez que recibimos los números.

El estado ahora ha designado zonas amarillas en varias comunidades del condado, y hasta ahora una zona naranja. Las designaciones de zona de color amarillo-naranja-rojo del estado son parte del enfoque de micro-grupo específico para combatir este virus. Aunque White Plains NO ha recibido ninguna de estas designaciones, esto nos sirve de recordatorio de que el medio principal por el cual el virus se está propagando es a través de reuniones de familiares, con amigos y mediante contactos sociales.

Este es un año inusual y no será un Día de Acción de Gracias normal. Las decisiones que todos tomamos sobre con quien como pasaremos este día impactarán la salud de nosotros mismos, nuestra familia, seres queridos y nuestra comunidad en general. La mejor manera de proteger a todos es usar sus mascarillas cuando esté en público y limitar su contacto sin protección a aquellos dentro de su hogar. Este no es un compromiso de por vida y el final de esto pronto llegara. El protegernos ahora marcará la diferencia en cómo pasamos el tiempo desde ahora a cuando lleguen las vacunas.

Me gustaría aprovechar esta oportunidad para desearles un feliz Día de Acción de Gracias. El 2020 ha sido un año difícil y estresante, y muchos de nosotros hemos experimentado pérdidas. Celebraremos las fiestas de manera diferente este año, en grupos más pequeños, con menos fanfarria. Aun en medio de esta situación creo que todavía hay razones para estar agradecido. La forma en que nuestra comunidad de White Plains se ha unido para luchar contra esta pandemia es una de las cosas por las que más estoy agradecido, así que gracias.

Nuestra próxima actualización de Covid será el lunes 30 de noviembre. Hasta entonces y recuerde: estamos más juntos manteniéndonos más separados.