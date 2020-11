PROFESSOR STEPHEN ROLANDI ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD NOW ON

THE TRUMP BID TO DELAY ELECTORAL COLLEGE

WHAT HAPPENS IF CONGRESS DECIDES

WHAT TRUMP GAINS BY DELAY

THE GEORGIA RUNOFF CONGRESS EFFECT

NEW PENTAGON APPOINTMENTS—CHAIN OF COMMAND IMPLICATIONS

CENSUS RESULTS EFFECTS ON CONGRESS

REPUBLICAN POWER AHEAD

WPTV’S PEOPLE TO BE HEARD WITH JOHN BAILEY AND JIM BENEROFE

“TV THAT MAKES SENSE:”