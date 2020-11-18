52 NORTH BROADWAY GOOD COUNSEL PROPERTY HEARING TONIGHT 6:30 WHITE PLAINS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

THE PUBLIC HEARING ON 52 NORTH BROADWAY PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT SHOWN ABOVE RESUMES TONIGHT IN PERSON SOCIALLY DISTANCED-MASKED OR ON ZOOM

The Public Hearing on the proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendments relating to the property at 52 North Broadway will continue this coming Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Place, White Plains at 7:30 p.m.

Please note the following with regard to the Public Hearing:

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Please leave enough time to enter, as mandatory temperature screenings will be conducted prior to entering.

Facial coverings must be worn at all times.

Seating will be limited and will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Public Hearing will continue via Zoom on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. Any member of the public who did not speak at the November 18, 2020 Public Hearing will be given an opportunity to speak.

Any individual who wishes to speak on November 19 must register by noon on the 19th, by using the link hereor by telephone at 914-422-1411 (during business hours).

Both Public Hearing sessions will be broadcast live on:

Optimum channel 76

FiOS channel 47

Streamed at: http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/live/

­­­