THANKSGIVING ON ZOOM– WITH NO 40 MINUTE TIME LIMIT AVAILABLE ALL DAY THANKSGIVING DAY FOR A ZOOMY FAMILY THANKSGIVING

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. November 16, 2020:



Instead of having an in-person Thanksgiving dinner this year, consider a virtual alternative. To help facilitate virtual Thanksgiving celebrations during the pandemic, Zoom will lift its 40-minute meeting limit. The extended service will be available starting midnight on November 26th, Thanksgiving Day, through Friday, November 27th at 5 a.m. This Thanksgiving, spread thanks, not COVID.



Over the past six days, the United States recorded 1 million new COVID cases. The virus is spreading across the country and we see its impact in New York now too.



It’s not an Upstate or Downstate issue—cases are increasing throughout the state and all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, must take action to protect themselves and each other. We continue to implement our comprehensive micro-cluster strategy and increase our testing capacity to new heights.



However, our success also depends on the vigilance and commitment of New Yorkers. Wash your hands, stay socially distanced, wear a mask and limit or avoid gatherings. We’re going to get through this pandemic, but only if we do it together and stay New York Tough.



Yesterday, I met over Zoom with fellow governors from New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware to discuss policies as we enter the next state of the COVID crisis. Here’s what else you need to know tonight:



1. The statewide positivity rate is 2.80 percent. In the micro-cluster focus areas, the positivity rate was 4.19 percent. Excluding these areas, it was 2.50 percent. Of the 124,565 tests reported yesterday, 3,490, or 2.80 percent, were positive. Total hospitalizations rose to 1,968. Sadly, we lost 25 New Yorkers to the virus.



2. Monday, the State launched a new web application to help New Yorkers find state services and benefits. The “Find Services” web application was developed in partnership with Google.org, to assist New Yorkers in locating appropriate services with one streamlined web application. Due to the pandemic, unfortunately, we’re seeing an unprecedented demand for social services and this application provides an easy-to-use starting point for first-time program users.



3. Remember, indoor gatherings pose a serious risk for spreading COVID. Gatherings inside or outside of private homes are now limited to 10 people or fewer. If you are indoors with visitors, there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of spread: Open windows to increase airflow, wear masks, keep distance and shorten the duration of the visit.

If you were forwarded this email, you can subscribe to New York State’s Coronavirus Updates here.



Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo