More Testing for Covid Scheduled for Port Chester

Westchester County Health Department and Open Door Family Medical Center Offer Increased Testing in Port Chester

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Health Department and Open Door Family Medical Center will begin offering increased testing at Open Door Port Chester located at 5 Grace Church St, Port Chester, NY 10573 tomorrow until Saturday. The testing initiative was made in consultation with the New York State Department of Health.

Testing will be available:

Thursday, November 12: 10am-6pm

Friday, November 13: 10am-6pm

Saturday, November 14: 9am-2pm

Those who wish to make an appointment should call 914-995-7425 or visit https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=11900360.

Appointments needed.