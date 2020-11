WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. November 9, 2020:

Westchester County tested 6,606 persons for Covid-19 Saturday November 7, and 225 tested positive moving the county infection (positive test results) to 3.4%. This rate of infection is higher than Manhattan’s (1.7%), The Bronx (3.2%), Brooklyn (1.9%), Queens (2.3%) Nassau County (1/2 %) .

WPCNR believes this is the highest infection rate 3.4% Westchester has experienced.

We await the Sunday numbers today as of 2 PM.