Astorino-Harckham State Senate DISTRICT 40 Contest has 32,000 Absentee Ballots to be Counted. No Idea When County Board of Elections Starts Counting.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. By John F. Bailey. November 9, 2020:

WPCNR reached out to the Robert Astorino campaign to get the handle on how many absentee votes have yet to be counted in the Robert Astorino-Peter Harckham race. When the unofficial election night results were last posted, Mr. Harckham led Mr. Astorino 45,881 votes to 42,196, a 3,685 vote margin.

Monday morning, William F. O’Reilly, of The November Group, spokesman for the Astorino campaign, issued this statement:

“There are around 32,000 ballots in for the Astorino-Harckham race. The count should begin later this week, but it may not be until next week that we get an answer.  “

Sunday, Mr. O’Reilly expressed confidence that Mr. Astorino would win the Absentee Ballot vote, because, O’Reilly said Mr. Astorino was ahead in Absentee balloting by 9,ooo votes.

