CORONAVIRUS DOES NOT TAKE A HOLIDAY–PORT CHESTER OTHER HOT SPOTS GET NEW PROTOCOLS FROM GOVERNOR

WPCNR SATURDAY CORONAVIRUS REPORT From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. November 7, 2020:

Uptick in cases in PORT CHESTER. The Department of Health is coordinating with the Westchester County Department of Health and Open Door Family Medical Center to provide rapid testing at a new site.

Rapid testing will be available at the Open Door medical clinic in Port Chester, NY on Saturday, November 7, from 9am – 2pm; Monday, November 9, from 10am – 6pm; and Tuesday, November 10, from 10am – 6pm. Residents must make an appointment—either online or by calling 914-995-7425.

Public health experts predicted that with the arrival of fall, we would see COVID infections rise—and that is indeed the case.

The challenge for our state, like all other states, is managing the increase.

Today, we announced modifications to our existing micro-cluster zones in response to the latest metrics.

Micro-cluster zone maps have changed in Brooklyn, Rockland County and Orange County in response to declining positivity rates.

The Yellow Zone in Far Rockaway has been removed.

However there is a new Yellow Zone in Westchester County. Micro-cluster zones in Queens – Kew Gardens/Forest Hills, Broome County, Steuben County and Chemung County remain unchanged.

Maps of each micro-cluster zone and further details are available here.

As we identify outbreaks, we will continue to take quick action to contain and eliminate them. As always—we need your help, too. Wear a mask. Get tested. Stop the spread.

Map of the Day: Brooklyn’s Red Zone has new boundaries, as does its surrounding Yellow Zone. All of NY’s micro-cluster maps are available here.

Here’s what else you need to know Saturday morning on COVID-18:

1. The positivity rate in the micro-cluster focus areas was 3.16 percent yesterday. The statewide positivity rate excluding these areas was 1.84 percent. Of the 160,705 tests reported yesterday, 3,209, or 1.99 percent, were positive. Total hospitalizations were at 1,321. Sadly we lost 18 New Yorkers to the virus.

2. SUNY colleges and universities will conduct exit testing for in-person students before sending them home for Thanksgiving.

Students who go home for Thanksgiving will then be required to stay home and switch to remote learning for the rest of the semester (instead of returning to campus for the short period between Thanksgiving break and the winter holidays). We are asking private colleges to consider adopting similar plans.

3. Buffalo Bills fans will have to wait to attend in-person games. Unfortunately, due to an uptick in COVID cases in Western New York, it would be dangerous to allow fans to attend games at Bills Stadium.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: To help handle the stress of the pandemic, a mother and daughter from Trumansburg started a daily tradition of visiting State Parks to hike and unwind in the great outdoors. The duo, Amy Dawson and daughter Elizabeth, went on 200 consecutive hikes before their streak ended this fall. The Dawsons logged 593.8 miles of trail while writing about their hiking journey. If you were forwarded this email, you can subscribe to New York State’s Coronavirus Updates here.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo