WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020 UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2, 2020:

THE NUMBER OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY VOTERS VOTING EARLY WAS 138,625 ACCORDING TO MEDIA OUTLETS AFTER THE 17 POLLING PLACES CLOSED. THIS MEANS 21.6% OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY REGISTERED VOTERS VOTED EARLY. AT THE MOST CROWDED POLLING PLACES, APPROXIMATELY 100 PERSONS AN HOUR WOULD HAVE TO BE PROCESSED.