WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From White Plains Department of Public Safety. November 1, 2020:

White Plains Police reported to the media that a person was shot at 7 PM while sitting in a car with the person suspected of the shooting at 155 Ferris Avenue, Friday.

The victim was wounded in the upper leg and is reported in stable condition at Westchester Medical Center. The suspect has not yer been apprehended.