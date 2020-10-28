How the White Plains Performing Arts Center Will Honor Westchester Broadway Theatre Ticket Holders for Future WPPAC PERFORMANCES.

WPCNR STAGE DOOR. From the White Plains Performing Art Center. October 28, 2020:

With the official announcement from its owners announcing the permanent closure of Westchester Broadway Theatre Monday, the holders of tickets to cancelled WBT productions were told their tickets would be honored by White Plains Performing Arts Center. Here is how this program works from the White Plains Performing Arts Center website:

WBT TICKET EXCHANGE POLICY

WPPAC plans to provide the following service to WBT Patrons. The WPPAC is receiving no remuneration of any kind for performing this service. The WPPAC is doing this as a service to the theatre community, to honor and preserve the legacy and groundbreaking history of Westchester’s first professional regional theater. This is an EXCHANGE program ONLY. WE CANNOT OFFER ANY ASSISTANCE WITH OBTAINING REFUNDS.

PLEASE NOTE: The WPPAC is currently not open as per state mandate and the Box Office is open only sporadic hours at this time. The best way to contact them is via email at boxoffice@wppac.com

When the Governor does allow the White Plains Performing Arts Center theater to reopen, we expect to have our occupancy restricted when we begin performances again. You may want to wait to make your exchange until a full slate of performances are being offered to give you the most options.

WPPAC will honor WBT outstanding tickets under the following terms:

WPPAC will offer 1 ticket to a WPPAC production for each 1 ticket exchanged from WBT. Gift certificates will be exchanged for however many tickets are on the gift certificate. This offer also applies to redeemed Local Flavor certificates only. WPPAC is not a dinner theatre so no dinner or other concession items are included. We are only making this offer to cover the entertainment portion of the ticket. WPPAC’s offer is made for paid reservations using subscriptions and single tickets for performance dates past March 12th, 2020. We will also accept gift certificate/cards that have not expired as of March 12th, 2020. WPPAC will try to accommodate the group ticket holders, but each group leader must speak with the box office directly to see what options might be available. If you have paid for tickets to come with a group you must contact your group leader. Only group leaders can exchange tickets. WBT tickets or gift certificates MUST be brought or mailed to the WPPAC Box Office for any exchanges to take place. We cannot assist with lost gift certificates. If your ticket order was held at the WBT Box Office for will call, you will need to speak or email directly with a WPPAC ticket agent. Please provide the following information when emailing or calling:

The name the booking was made under

The date of the show and number of tickets

Whether you have the physical tickets in hand or you were supposed to pick them up at the box office

What new performances you might be interested in attending

5. WPPAC will offer WBT ticket holders the opportunity to exchange seats at the sole discretion of the WPPAC Box Office.

6. WPPAC’s offer to redeem WBT tickets will remain in effect for events thru December 31, 2022.

7. The WPPAC offer is based on availability. Availability may be limited at the discretion of the WPPAC and state regulations/restrictions.

8. This ticket exchange program does not include complimentary tickets, coupons, vouchers, special promotions, trade or charity gift cards.

9. ALL EXCHANGES WILL BE FINAL.

FOR ALL FUTURE UPDATES

