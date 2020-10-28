EARLY VOTING HOURS EXTENDED

The Board of Elections has announced that early voting hours are being extended as follows:

.Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020 – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. except Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex – Special Hours due to Halloween event: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The early voting locations are:

Eastchester Public Library, 11 Oakridge Place,

Eastchester

Dobbs Ferry Village Hall, 112 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry

Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Avenue,

White Plains

Veterans Memorial Building, 210 Halstead Avenue,

Harrison Pound Ridge Town House, 179 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge

Mamaroneck Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park, 1 Wallace Drive, Mt. Kisco

Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla

Mt. Vernon City Hall, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mt. Vernon

New Rochelle City Hall Annex, 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway,

Ossining Peekskill Nutrition Center, Neighborhood Center, 4 Nelson Avenue, Peekskill

Somers Town House, 335 Route 202, Somers

Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Avenue,

Yonkers Riverfront Library, One Larkin Center, Yonkers

Yorktown Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown Heights



During the early voting period, registered voters may cast their ballots at ANY of the 17 designated early voting locations.On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, Voters MUST use their assigned polling locations. To look up your Election Day polling location visit the New York State Board of Elections at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ or the Westchester County Board of Elections at https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/find-polling-place.