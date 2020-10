COVID NEW INFECTIONS IN WESTCHESTER APPROACH 100 NEW CASES A DAY IN LAST WEEK. RECOVERY THREATENED.

NEW PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID AVERAGED 93 A DAY FROM OCTOBER 19 THROUGH OCTOBER 25.

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS SURVEILLANCE. By John F. Bailey October 26, 2020:

WESTCHESTER HAD A BAD WEEK FIGHTING OFF THE COVID VIRUS ACCORDING TO NEW YORK STATE STATS IN THE LAST 7 DAYS ENDED SUNDAY.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY AVERAGED 93 NEW POSITIVE COVID CASES A DAY FROM OCTOBER 17 THROUGH SUNDAY OCTOBER 25,

THE DAILY NUMBER OF NEW WESTCHESTER COVID INFECTIONS WAS 78, 72, 68, 78, 95, 101, 151 90 AND 71 ON SUNDAY.

A TOTAL OF 714 WESTCHESTER PERSONS TESTED POSITIVE IN THE LAST 9 DAYS FOR COVID. THE INFECTION RATE WAS 1.6% .

MAYOR ROACH IN HIS WEEKLY COVID UPDATE SAID THE COUNTY HAS 1,033 ACTIVE CASES, 45 ACTIVE CASES IN WHITE PLAINS, AND OVERALL WHITE PLAINS PERSONS WHO HAVE HAD OR STILL HAVE Covid 2,061.

MAYOR ROACH SAID THE CASES IN THE COUNTY WERE TRENDING ON THE UPSWING. HE SAID THE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HAS MANDATED STUDENTS IN K-12 IN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS SHOULD WEAR MASKS.

One week from election day, the Associated Press reported average deaths per day across the country are up 10% over the past two weeks, from 721 to nearly 794 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Newly confirmed infections per day are rising in 47 states, and deaths are up in 34.

NOW WHAT DOES THIS RISING INFECTION RATE MEAN?

THE WESTCHESTER ECONOMY IS IN TROUBLE. THE SALES TAX RECEIPTS IN SEPTEMBER REFLECT THIS.

IN WHITE PLAINS AFTER 3 MONTHS OF OUR FISCAL YEAR, SALES TAX RECEIPTS ARE DOWN 21%. IF OCTOBER NOVEMBER DECEMBER MEET LAST YEAR’S TOTALS, AND CHANCES ARE THEY ARE NOT GOING TO DO THAT, THE CITY WILL STILL BE 10% DOWN WITH HALF A YEAR TO GO. .

WESTCHESTER COUNTY IS UP 2.3% AFTER 9 MONTHS OF ITS FISCAL YEAR, BUT THEY ESTIMATED SALES TAXES RECEIPTS WOULD BE UP 27% THIS YEAR.

IF THE COUNTY CONTINUES ON THIS INCREASE 2.3% THEY WILL ONLY MAKE $673 MILLION WHEN THEY PROJECTED $747 MILLION a SELF-INFLICTED BLOW.

MEANWHILE IN HIS STATE OF THE COUNTY SPEECH LAST WEEK, GEORGE LATIMER SAID HE WAS RELYING A THE STIMULUS PACKAGE THAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR FOR 6 MONTHS FROM WASHINGTON.