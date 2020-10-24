EARLY VOTING STARTS TODAY

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. October 24, 2020:

NEW LINK TO LIVE STREAM VIDEO OF VOTING SITE AT TOWN HALL–INCLUDES PARKING AREA WHERE THERE COULD BE LINES

CO CHAIR NYS BOARD OF ELECTIONS CALLS LIVE STREAMING “excellent” and WPIX TV INCLUDES LINK ON THEIR WEBSITE LIST OF TIMES OUTDOOR FLU SHOTS BEING GIVEN –STARTING MONDAY TO FRIDAY

We created a new link to our live stream video camera of the entrance of Greenburgh Town Hall so voters can view the number of people who are voting at the Greenburgh Town Hall location. In addition to being able to view the lobby you can view the parking area and entrance to lobby and lobby. This will enable you to see the lines. Any resident of Westchester County can vote at Greenburgh Town Hall early voting site or any other early voting site. To my knowledge, we are the first to live stream the locations.

Am trying to persuade other communities to do the same. It’s not expensive and easy. Received the following from the co-chair of the NYS Board of Elections. And, WPIX TV put the town link on their website and did a nice story.

Flu shots will be given outside in the parking area beginning Monday thru Friday, courtesy of the Greenburgh Health Center.

Link TO LIVE STREAM OF GREENBURGH VOTING LOCATIONS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZJqs6gUG4M

Excellent!

Douglas A. Kellner

Co-Chair, New York State Board of Elections



https://www.pix11.com/news/election-2020/polling-places-prepare-for-beginning-of-nys-early-vote

Early Voting Times:

Saturday, October 24: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, October 26: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, October 29: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 31: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Please exercise your right to vote –no matter who you vote for.

Paul Feiner Greenburgh Town Supervisor