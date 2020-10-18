ASTORINO HARCHAM THE MAIN EVENT



League of Women Voters New York SenateDistrict 40 Candidates ForumRegister to Watch and Submit Questions



The League of Women Voters virtual Candidates Forum for candidates in the New York State Senate District 40 election will be held Wednesday, October 21, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Rob Astorino (Rep, Con, ROS) and Pete Harckham (Dem, WF, I) – Incumbent have been invited to attend.

To register for the Forum, click here. Viewers may sign-in beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The Forum may also be viewed on the League of Women Voters of Westchester YouTubechannel.

The League also invites the public to submit questions for the candidates to answer during the Forum here. The deadline to submit a question is Tuesday, October 20 at 12 p.m. (noon). Questions will not be taken during the Forum or through YouTube.



For information, contact Suzanne Kavic at lwv.newcastle.president@gmail.com.

League of Women Voters New York Congressional District 17 Candidates Forum

Missed the Congressional District 17 Candidates Forum? You can watch it here:https://youtu.be/3ajFSwK7ybM___________________________________________________________________

VOTER INFORMATION/RESOURCES

DEADLINES FOR VOTING IN THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTIONOctober 9, 2020 – Last day to postmark voter registration form or to register in person at your county Board of Elections office.

October 24 – November 1, 2020 – Early voting periodOctober 27, 2020 – Last day to postmark application for absentee ballot

November 2, 2020 – Last day to apply in person for absentee ballot.



From the Westchester County Board of Elections: “Please be aware that despite the above deadlines the post office has advised that they cannot guarantee timely delivery of ballots applied for less than 15 days before an election.”

November 3, 2020 – Last day to postmark ballot for general election (must be received by November 10, 2020)

November 3, 2020 – Last day to deliver absentee ballot in person to Board of ElectionsNovember 3, 2020 from 6 am to 9 pm – Election Day For up-to-date and accurate information on early voting polling sites, how to obtain an absentee ballot, and more, please visit Vote411.org or the Westchester County Board of Elections at https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/

