300 New Covid Infections in 3Weeks. County Executive Delivers Urgent Warning to Mask Not Mingle, Keep Social Distance.

WPCNR COUNTY COVIS REPORT. October 14, 2020:

George Latimer, Westchester County Executive delivered serious concern about the latest trend of Covid Infections in the county Tuesday afternoon,

The last three weeks saw 300 new Covid Infections in the county. He warned that if you as a citizen are not wearing a mask in public that you are being selfish and helping to spread the disease and putting others at risk like a drunk driver who drives despite their condition. He said he was very concerned about the trend in Covid infections.

He announced David Tubiolo had now tested negative for the coronavirus after testing positive one week ago causing a cancellation of the State of the County Address and quarantining of legislators who had had contact with Mr. Tubiolo. He said the county would hold its budget forum in virtual format as scheduled next Monday and Tuesday, and that he would deliver the postponed State of the County address October 22.