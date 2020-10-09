BOYKIN ON THE TUBIOLO COVID-19 SITUATION. All Legislators covid negative at this time.

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. October 9, 2020:

On the morning of Thursday, October 8, the Board of Legislators was informed that Legislator David Tubiolo has tested positive for COVID-19.Legislator Tubiolo is doing well and has been isolating since learning of his positive result on Wednesday.

He is working with the Westchester County Department of Health and contact tracers to identify those he has been in contact with.

The Board of Legislators offices will be closed for deep cleaning. Legislator Tubiolo was last in the Board office on Thursday, October 1.

All Legislators and Board Staff that have been in contact with Legislator Tubiolo beginning on October 1 were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, October 8 and the Board is working the Department of Health to ensure that the appropriate protocols are followed for the health and safety of legislators, staff and the public.I, along with the Board Staff that have received results to date have all been negative.

Thank you for the concerns that you have expressed for County Executive George Latimer (who tested negative), his staff and for the Board of Legislators and our staff.

We will keep you informed as conditions evolve.If you attended the Italian Heritage Flag Raising event outside of the County Office Building on Thursday, October 1, please contact the Westchester County Health Department (914-995-5800) or your medical provider as soon as possible (if you have not been contacted) to determine if you need a COVID-19 test.

Sincerely, Benjamin Boykin,

Chairman of the Board of Legislators