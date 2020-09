WHITE PLAINS WEEK–THE LABOR DAY PROGRAM-TONIGHT AT 7:30 ON FIOS CH. 45 COUNTYWIDE AND OPTIMUM CH. 76 IN WHITE PLAINS AND ANYTIME AT www.wpcommunitymedia.org

JOHN BAILEY ON

GREENBURGH REVIVAL WITH AMAZON, TESLA, SHOPRITE COMING TO TOWN

GREENBURGH SUPERVISOR PAUL FEINER ON HIRING AN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR TO BRING GREENBURGH BACK AND PREVENT GHOST TOWNS

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER, SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS JOSEPH RICCA ON MENTAL ISSUES IN STUDENTS AS SCHOOLS OPEN

THE UNITED FEDERATION OF TEACHERS DEAL TO GO BACK TO NYC CLASSROOMS. CAN IT WORK?

THE GAMBLE TO LIMIT INFECTION IN WESTCHESTER SCHOOLS WITHOUT A TESTING PLAN.

JOHN VORPERIAN OF WPTV’S “BEYOND THE GAME” ON TOM SEAVER