COVID INFECTIONS AT PLEASANTVILLE CHURCH AFFECT ATTENDEES OF COMMUNION SERVICES HELD LAST WEEK IN AUGUST. ATTENDEES MUST QUARANTINE NOW

WPCNR COUNTY HEALTH BULLETIN. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. September 4, 2020:

The Westchester County Department of Health has been notified that a second priest has tested positive for COVID-19 at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville. To date 2 priests and one church staffer have tested positive.

Anyone who attended the following services must quarantine, as required by the New York State Department of Health, for 14 days (regardless of a negative COVID-19 test) from that last visit to the Church during these days:

• August 24 – Morning Mass

• August 26 – Morning Mass

• August 29 – First Communion Ceremonies

• August 30 – ALL MASSES

Contacts of contacts, meaning secondary exposed people, are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine.

The County is currently working closely with the Church, the Archdiocese of New York, the Pleasantville School District and the Village and will continue to update the public as information becomes available.

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) New York State Hotline

The New York State Department of Health has set up a hotline at (888) 364-3065 where Department of Health experts will be available to answer questions regarding COVID-19.

COVID-19 Hotline numbers for the public:

People under self-quarantine and medical providers seeking information: (866) 588-0195

People inquiring about testing: (888) 364-3065

General Information: call 211