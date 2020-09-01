GOVERNOR CUOMO ON COVID-19

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. September 1, 2020:

It’s been 184 days since New York’s first confirmed COVID case. Sunday, 66,241 tests were reported with 656 positive — a 0.99% infection rate. The total hospitalizations statewide dropped to 418, the lowest number since this crisis began, and there were 109 New Yorkers in ICUs — also the lowest number recorded. Sadly, we lost one New Yorker to COVID yesterday.

Again, this is the lowest number lost since the crisis began. Some perspective: There was a time where we lost hundreds of people every day. But New Yorkers took in the facts and acted responsibly. And together determined what the future held. Let’s not lose sight of how far we’ve come and let’s not forget what we’ve learned. It’s up to us, New York.

Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. SUNY Oneonta will transition to remote-learning for two weeks. Last week, the State released guidance that if a college experiences 100 COVID cases or an outbreak equal to 5 percent of its population (whichever is less) — that college MUST go to remote-learning for two weeks. In response to a cluster of COVID cases at SUNY Oneonta, the school with transition to remote-learning right away and the State will set up three rapid testing sites in Oneonta that will open Wednesday. Oneonta residents can call 1-833-NYSTRNG (1-833-697-8764) to make an appointment.

2. A reminder that rapid test sites are up and running in Western NY. Amid an uptick in cases in the region, the State set up eight new test sites, with results taking just 15 minutes. Residents MUST call and schedule an appointment —no walk-ins. Call 1-833-697-8764 to make an appointment.

3. New York needs federal funding to address the economic shortfalls of the pandemic. Monday, joined by labor leaders, I issued a letter calling on New York’s Congressional Delegation to provide $59 billion to address the catastrophic budget shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the letter here.

4. Today is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Election Day is fast approaching and the New York State and Local Board of Elections are asking registered voters to pitch in and help work the polls (a paid position). To be eligible, you must be a registered voter in New York State.

5. A guide to New York City museums as they begin to reopen. Last week, museums and cultural institutions in New York City were permitted to reopen while adhering to public safety guidelines. ILoveNY has put together a guide on opening details for these beloved institutions, and everything else you need to know about NYC’s museum reopenings.

6. The U.S. Open kicked off Monday. The United States Tennis Association and the State have worked together to make sure this iconic sports event could go on this year (with no spectators), with special precautions in place to ensure the safety of the players, as well as staff and all other personnel.