GREENBURGH ATTRACTS AMAZON, TESLA FOR NEW SITES

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner August 31, 2020:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REPORT – TESLA MOVING IN…AMAZON COMING TO TOWN – SHOPRITE FINALIZING CONSTRUCTION PLANS – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR TO BE HIRED

Some good news: Some high profile companies filling vacancies and bringing employment to the Town are planned.

Tesla, is actively retro-fitting the former Joyce Leslie building on Rt. 119, for a showroom/dealer location. The gas/station car wash across the street, also on the intersection of Rt. 119 and Hillside Avenue recently received conceptual NYSDOT approval for the updated car wash and Convenience store site plan. This project is before the Planning Board and, if approved, would include a new sidewalk, bus stop and landscaping.

Amazon plans a last-mile facility in the Elmsford warehousing portion of the Town.

A ShopRite supermarket is approved, along Saw Mill River Road, and will replace the former multiplex cinema. The developer is actively working on construction plans.

Statement from Amazon spokesperson

“We’re excited to continue our investment in the state of New York with the addition of a new AMXL operations location in Town of Greenburgh. Amazon has long provided delivery of large products such as televisions to couches, and we’re excited to continue expanding this offering to customers in the Westchester County area. We expect the site to open in 2020.”

The Town issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for outside assistance via and Economic Development specialist to assist in filling vacancies.

That RFQ was reissued with a COVID-related supplement and the Town has received responses from 12 individuals and firms seeking to assist the Town with Economic Development (in areas including Assistance navigating County, State and Federal economic recovery stimulus programs;

Assistance with private financial institutions/lenders regarding small business loans; Identifying toolkits, grants, and other assistance from non-profits and other organizations; Conducting surveys, one-on-one business outreach; Advising on land-use patterns/shifts; consumer behavioral shifts; etc.). The Town Board plans to conduct interviews with the most qualified of the responders in September/October.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor