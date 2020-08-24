ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR NOV 3 ELECTION MAY BE REQUESTED NOW. HOW TO DO IT!

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. From Westchester County Chairman of the Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin . August 24, 2020;

Governor Cuomo has signed into law election reforms that will make it easier for New Yorkers to vote and be counted in November.

(If you want to request an absentee ballot from the Westchester County Board of Elections call them at 914-695-2000, ask for the Board of Elections, and then listen to the Board of Elections prompts for Absentee Ballots and you will be answered by a live person who will take your name and mail you an application. You then have to return the absentee ballot applications you fill out for yourself or other person, and mail them in promptly or drop them off at the Board of Elections. You will be mailed an absentee ballot(s) prior to the election and must return them by mail, or drop the completed ballots at the Board of Elections on 25 Quorropas Street prior to Election Day)

The three-part package includes a new measure which allows absentee ballot applications to be submitted to the Board of Elections immediately.

A second measure gives voters the right to request an absentee ballot due to risk of illness to themselves or others, meaning that concern about contracting COVID-19 is now a valid reason for requesting an absentee ballot.

The third measure ensures that all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day or received by the Board of Elections without a postmark on the day after Election Day will be counted. Ballots with a postmark demonstrating that they were mailed on or before Election Day will be counted if received by November 10.

Please remember, voters also may drop off absentee ballots at any early polling site, or any election day polling site, or at the County Board of Elections office at 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, until the close of voting on Election Day.

For more information visit https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-signs-law-sweeping-election-reforms