Governor Cuomo Signs Legislation to Enable Absentee Voting in Nov Election.

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. August 22, 2020:

New York State conducted nearly 100,000 COVID tests yesterday—a record. And for two straight weeks now, our daily positive infection rate has been below 1 percent. The total number of COVID hospitalizations also reached a record low yesterday, dropping to 490. We’re making good progress. As we head into another weekend, I remind New Yorkers to keep up the good work. Everything we are doing continues to work and that’s reflected in our numbers.

Chart of the Day: Yesterday, New York conducted nearly 100,000 tests—a new record. Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. The New York City Board of Elections created a portal to request absentee ballots online. Yesterday, I signed legislation that ensures every New Yorker can safely vote in November amid the COVID-19 pandemic and guarantees that every vote will be counted. Registered voters who live in the five boroughs can now request an absentee ballot if they are concerned about COVID; the State Board of Elections will soon be able to offer the same digital service to all New York voters.

2. The 9/11 Memorial Museum will reopen on September 11th. The anniversary day reopening will be reserved for families of those killed in the 2001 and the 1993 World Trade Center attacks. The public will be able to visit starting September 12th. The museum will be reduced to 25 percent capacity and just like all cultural institutions reopening, health and safety protocols must be closely followed.

3. The Department of Agriculture announced a new startup competition for dairy products in New York. “Milklaunch” encourages entrepreneurs to introduce new products for consumers to boost dairy sales. Dairy is an integral part of New York’s farming industry, and has been at the heart of the State’s Nourish NY Initiative, helping connect New Yorkers in need with healthy farm fresh products.

4. The total number of COVID hospitalizations reached another record low. Yesterday, there were 490 total hospitalizations. Of the 98,880 tests reported yesterday, 709, or 0.72%, were positive. Sadly, we lost 3 New Yorkers to the virus.

Tonight's "Deep Breath Moment": When New York was at its worst, Theresa Mellas, a physician's assistant from Lockport, NY, spent eight weeks working in a downstate ICU, after hearing my call for help for healthcare professionals. In another amazing feat, Theresa completed a 3,500 mile cross-country bike ride, traveling from Portland, Oregon all the way back to New York. Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo