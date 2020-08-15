UNPREPARED COMMUNICATIONS COMPANIES. THE FACTS FROM BEDFORD, NY USA. Of 212,820 Altice Customers, 860 still without service as of Friday, 8 AM.

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. From Bedford Town Supervisor Chris Burdick August 15, 2020:

This is Supervisor Burdick’s Friday evening report to Bedford NY residents on restoration of media services:

Day 10 of the Outage

Every day that service has not been restored only further shows the lack of preparedness and the lack of adequate response by Optimum and Verizon. Reliable internet, phone and cell service are critical necessities and a matter of public safety. We have alerted carriers of instances of elderly individuals with serious medical issues who could not reach emergency services if needed. I am continuing to work together with my fellow supervisors/mayors, the Governor’s Office, County Executive George Latimer, State Senator Shelley Mayer, State Assembly Member David Buchwald and our County Legislator Kitley Covill to press for immediate restoration action.

Optimum

Optimum has previously promised elected officials that everyone would be restored by the end of the day today. While we are hopeful that they keep their promise, based on the conference call we had this morning with them, we are skeptical that they will fulfill it. Although it has taken way too long for Optimum to restore services, they re-iterated on a call with elected officials yesterday morning that they would automatically credit customers’ accounts for services they did not provide after the storm. You can find their policy here.

Below is the message that Optimum told elected officials that they would share with their customers:

“We know how important your Optimum service is to you. Tropical Storm Isaias was one of the most powerful storms to strike the Northeast in years and our crews have been working around the clock to repair damage and restore your service as power returns. We appreciate your patience and will be providing a credit for the time that your Optimum services were not available when power was restored. There is no need to request this credit, we will simply apply to your account in the next several weeks.”

Here is a map and list of customers affected by town that they provided elected officials today (August 12th):

Please click here for a map view that Altice (Optimum) provided. Click here for a list Altice (Optimum) provided of number of customers affected by town.