BEDFORD LAST NIGHT–OPTIMUM AND VERIZON FIOS CONNECTIONS STILL MISSING–NOW MAIN FOCUS

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. FROM CHRIS BURDICK, BEFORD TOWN SUPERVISOR. AUGUST 10 6 PM: 8.10 6:00pm Update

Tropical Storm Isaias and Power Outages(new information is red)

Update – Overview – Day 6 of the Outage

NYSEG power restoration virtually complete – 2 customers remain out of power.

Con Edison made substantial progress today with customers still without power down to 49, as of this writing.

I turn now to the substantial number of Optimum and Verizon customers without service. We don’t know how many, because unlike the utilities, they number of customers without service is not provided. And yes, we absolutely know that it’s not just Optimum. We are dealing with both – see below.

Con Edison We will continue to press for Con Edison to restore service as promptly as possible for all of remaining customers without service.

Internet and Cell Service – FIOS, Optimum, Verizon and Other Wireless Optimum As I mentioned in my earlier update, the conference call with Optimum senior officials this morning was of limited help (my thanks to State Senator Shelley Mayer for getting the conference call). Optimum put government relations and PR people on the call.

They had no operations people on the call. No work plan. No explanation of what crews they’ve deployed (if any) and not even a hint of ETR. They were asserting that when power is restored most people’s service would come back on, but there was no explanation of what they are doing to address line issues.

We need resources (crews), a work plan and a realistic ETR. There will be another call tomorrow morning at which time I hope I’ll have something to actually report.

The elected representatives group is working on getting automatic credits to Optimum bills – no promises, but we’re pushing.



Verizon: Senator Mayer will be asking for a similar effort with Verizon so we can give focus as well to those issues. Meanwhile, please keep the e-mail information coming. It’s very helpful.

As I mentioned for both Verizon and Optimum, I thank you for your e-mails regarding the service issues.

If you have not already done so, please e-mail Timothy Parker at tparker@bedfordny.gov who is our staff member who will continue to work nearly full time on assisting. Please provide your name, address, account number, cell number and describe the nature of the service issue (e.g., no service whatsoever, intermittent, dropped calls).

We are very actively working on this directly with government representatives. Please note that we have been advised that the Verizon/Optimum lines are below the power lines and they cannot work on them until NYSEG/Con Edison has completed its work. Workplace, Internet and Charging Facilities

Internet and Charging Stations at the Courthouse will close today at 6:00pm. We are planning to close down the Courthouse today at 6pm as there has been no one here since 4:30pm today. Service is available by sitting outside of the building. We will post the user name and pass word on the door of the Courthouse.

As for tomorrow, I will open it at 8:00 AM and will try to keep it open until 9:00 PM tomorrow night if the need is there. I am keeping this open since people don’t have internet and need to work.

ShowersBedford Hills Memorial Park poolhouse is open for showers Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Residents arriving to utilize the showers will be required to sign-in and wear a mask upon entry. We ask that showers are limited to 5 minutes in duration. We also recommend the use of footwear (flip-flops, water shoes) when taking a shower. Shower stalls and bathrooms will be disinfected/sanitized routinely during operating hours.

Pools – The pool at Bedford Hills Memorial Park are open today for regular pool hours now that power has been restored to the park. Please see below for details.