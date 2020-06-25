THE FEINER BEAR REPORT

NYS DEC PRESENTATION- WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BEAR IN YOUR BACKYARD —YOU TUBE DISCUSSION WITH GREENBURGH TOWN BOARD

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. June 25t, 2020:

At last night’s Greenburgh Town Board meeting Emily Carrollo, biologist with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation provided the Board with very informative presentation —what to do if you see a bear in your neighborhood. Bears have been sighted at country clubs, playgrounds, in Scarsdale, Hartsdale, Greenburgh and at the City Center shopping area in downtown White Plains.

Emily indicated that the NYS DEC receives most of their calls regarding black bears in June of each year. She mentioned that bears are afraid of humans and usually are harmless. She discusses reasons why the NYS DEC only infrequently captures the bears and transports them upstate.

If you see a bear in your backyard or anywhere in Westchester you can call:



General Wildlife Line: 845 – 256 – 3098 (is answered by a wildlife staff member)

– https://youtu.be/snEAvB21u9g



