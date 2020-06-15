Governor’s COVID REPORT: “ON THE RIGHT TRACK”; SIGNS NEW POLICE INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS IN REPORTING

The Governor Introduces new Police Requirements linked to discharging their weapns. He will sign today at the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

After 107 Days–Governor analyzes New York State today

WPCNR MONDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO BRIEFING. From the Governor’s Press Office. June 15, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed policing reform legislation requiring state and local law enforcement officers to report within six hours when they discharge their weapon (S.2575-B/A.10608); requiring courts to compile and publish racial and other demographic data of all low-level offenses (S.1830-C/A.10609); and requiring police officers to provide medical and mental health attention to individuals in custody (S.6601-A/A.8226).

“Police reform is long overdue in this state and this nation, and New York is once again leading the way and enacting real change to end the systemic discrimination that exists in our criminal justice and policing systems,” Governor Cuomo said. “These critical reforms will help improve the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve and take us one step closer to righting the many injustices minority communities have faced because of a broken and unfair system.”

Police Statistics and Transparency Act (S.1830-C/A.10609)

The Police Statistics and Transparency Act – or STAT Act – requires courts to compile and publish racial and other demographic data of all low-level offenses, including misdemeanors and violations. The data collected must be made available online and updated monthly. The new law also requires police departments to report any arrest-related death to the Department of Criminal Justice Services and to submit annual reports on arrest-related deaths to the Governor and the Legislature.