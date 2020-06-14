ZOOMING IN ON Black Bears in Westchester JUNE 24 7 PM

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. June 14, 2019:

Recently, four black bear sightings were reported in Hastings, Scarsdale, Greenburgh (Boulder Ridge) and in White Plains.

The sightings occurred within a period of four days.

The New York State DEC will not remove bears from our neighborhoods unless they feel they pose a danger to residents. When I spoke to the NYS DEC they mentioned that we can expect more bear sightings in southern & central Westchester in the future.



Some residents have questions or concerns about black bears. At the Greenburgh Town Board meeting on June 24th at 7 PM, Emily Carrollo, a wildlife biologist at the NYS DEC, will speak and answer questions and explain DEC policies.



If you have questions that you would like asked at the meeting please e mail them to me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. If you would like to participate in the meeting (which will be held remotely via zoom), send me an e mail and we will send you a link to the meeting.



After the meeting is over the town of Greenburgh will prepare a you tube video and share it with residents whenever black bear concerns come up.

