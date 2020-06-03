OUTDOOR DINING

Posted on by

WPCNR WEDNESDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING. From the Governor’s Press Office. June 3, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted in phase two of reopening.

Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered phase two – the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York – can reopen for outdoor dining beginning tomorrow, June 4th.

Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

Governor Cuomo also announced that Erie County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term, and a total of 52 counties can now resume elective surgeries (4 counties do not have hospitals).

“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it. I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society,” Governor Cuomo said. “But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.”

The Governor also confirmed 1,045 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 374,085 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 374,085 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany1,92020
Allegany491
Broome58911
Cattaraugus901
Cayuga963
Chautauqua893
Chemung1370
Chenango1330
Clinton970
Columbia3998
Cortland410
Delaware820
Dutchess3,95115
Erie6,23461
Essex380
Franklin230
Fulton2131
Genesee2020
Greene2410
Hamilton50
Herkimer1132
Jefferson740
Lewis200
Livingston1201
Madison3192
Monroe3,04859
Montgomery941
Nassau40,64472
Niagara1,06719
NYC204,872495
Oneida1,0589
Onondaga2,25628
Ontario2156
Orange10,46011
Orleans2465
Oswego1122
Otsego730
Putnam1,2642
Rensselaer4952
Rockland13,25936
Saratoga4895
Schenectady7015
Schoharie510
Schuyler120
Seneca601
St. Lawrence2061
Steuben2431
Suffolk40,06282
Sullivan1,3931
Tioga1332
Tompkins1651
Ulster1,7015
Warren2561
Washington2381
Wayne1204
Westchester33,69158
Wyoming871
Yates390

Comments are closed.