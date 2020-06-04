GREENBURGH MOVES TO SAVE LOST BUSINESSES TO COVID-19

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. By Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. June 4, 2020:

COVID-19 has not only resulted in the death of 100,000+ Americans. The business shutdowns will probably be fatal for many small businesses and restaurants around the nation and around Greenburgh. The town is determined to help our business district stay vibrant and to help our struggling businesses on East Hartsdale Ave, Route 119, Saw Mill River Road, Tarrytown Road survive.

We have re-issued a request for qualifications for economic development services. And, today, at 6 PM, the Greenburgh Town Board will meet with United States Senator Charles Schumer’s office to discuss our efforts and to find out what the federal government can do to help local governments assist our business community. Our meetings are televised and streamed live on the town website.



On March 3, 2020, the Town of Greenburgh issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for specialized economic development services focused on challenges (declining retail market as a result of on-line competition, telecommuting impacts on office space viability, etc.) and economic development initiatives (promoting existing businesses, strategic business sector outreach- as example supermarket needs within Fairview portion of the Town, etc.). Since the issuance of the RFQ and deadline of responses (March 27, 2020), economic conditions in the Town, region and country have taken an unprecedented downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



As such, the Town of Greenburgh seeks to reissue the original RFQ with a supplement adding a component for services related to economic recovery. Consultants that responded to the initial RFQ, need only provide the supplemental information identified in the next section. Consultants interested that did not respond to the initial RFQ shall provide electronic (PDF) materials responsive to the March 3rd RFQ as well as the supplemental information that follows. Respondents are required to submit an electronic copy (PDF or flashdrive) to planning@greenburghny.com no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020

If you have any questions, please call (914) 989-1538 or email planning@greenburghny.com