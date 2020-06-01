WINBROOK MURDER SUSPECT Arraigned

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From Westchester County District Attorney June 1. 2020:

District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced Brandon Williams of White Plains was arraigned Saturday, May 30, 2020, and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Deron Strange.

Specifically, Williams appeared in Westchester County Court Emergency Part via video conference before Judge Jo Ann Friia. The charge is Murder in the Second Degree, a class B violent felony. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court June 4, 2020.

Background:

On Wednesday night, 34-year-old Deron Strange, a man from White Plains, was shot shortly before midnight at a housing complex on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Jr. Blvd. in White Plains. He later died at White Plains Hospital. Following an intensive investigation to track down the defendant, with the aid of the FBI Violent Felony Task Force, White Plains Police arrested Brandon Williams Friday night at a hotel in Harrison. He was arraigned Saturday. The investigation continues.

Assistant District Attorney Michelle Lopez of the Superior Court Trial Division is prosecuting the homicide.