CATHERINE PARKER BOWS OUT OF CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY

Back in March, I put my campaign to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District on hold as the full breadth of the Covid-19 pandemic became apparent. The race is expensive, and I could just not justify asking donors for more money in the midst of a health and economic disaster.



In the last 10 weeks I have been immersed in a crash course on how our world is changing. As a County Legislator in Westchester’s 7th District my days are consumed with a procession of new and unique problems, some dealing with county finances and services, others revolving around the day-to-day troubles of constituents whose lives and businesses have been upended.



As we approach the final month of the New York Primary campaign I have decided to make the March “pause” permanent: I am officially suspending my campaign operation. I understand that my name is still on the ballot but I cannot justify the time and expense of this political fight at this moment in history. There is a lot of money already in this race and I simply will not run about hat-in-hand when I’ve discovered I have something to give instead.



I am honored that County Executive George Latimer has offered me the opportunity to co-chair Westchester’s new Pandemic Reopening Task Force. This crisis has been an education for me and I am grateful for the opportunity to put the lessons to work immediately.