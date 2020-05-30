VIEW THE WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY RACE DEBATE

Options for Viewing League of Women Voters of Westchester

District Attorney Democratic Primary Candidates Forum

The League of Women Voters of Westchester District Attorney Democratic Candidates Forum that was held on Thursday evening May 28, 2020 is available for viewing until Primary Election Day, Tuesday June 23 from any one of the following sources.

League of Women Voters of Westchester [lwvw.org]

Facebook [https://bit.ly/lwvwefdademFB]

YouTube [https://bit.ly/lwvwdaYT]

For further information contact Judie Gorenstein, Judiel728@aol.com