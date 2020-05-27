UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN HUDSON VALLEY AS WE REOPEN: 14.2%

WPCNR REOPENER REPORT. From the New York State Department of Labor. May 27, 2020:

The April 2020 unemployment rate for the Hudson Valley Region is 14.2 percent.

That is up from 4.0 percent in March 2020 and up from 3.3 percent in April 2019. In April 2020, there were 156,200 unemployed in the region, up from 45,600 in March 2020 and up from 37,100 in April 2019.

Year-over-year in April 2020, labor force decreased by 37,900 or 3.3 percent, to 1,096,800. The region’s April 2020 unemployment rate of 14.2 percent is the highest (regardless of month) in the history of the current series (dating back to 1990).

The Hudson Valley Region’s April 2020 unemployment rate at 14.2 percent is ranked third among the 10 Labor Market Regions in New York State, trailing only the Capital Region (12.9 percent), and the Southern Tier Region (13.9 percent).

Capital Region 12.9 percent

Southern Tier Region 13.9 percent

Hudson Valley Region 14 .2 percent

Mohawk Valley Region 14.5 percent

New York City Region 14.6 percent

Finger Lakes Region 14.9 percent

North Country 15.3 percent

Central New York 16.0 percent

Long Island Region 16.0 percent

Western New York Region 18.6 percent

In April 2020, the highest unemployment rate within the region (15.6 percent) was recorded in Orange County.

Orange County 15 .6 percent

Ulster County 14.6 percent

Westchester County 14.1 percent

Putnam County 14.1 percent

Dutchess County 14.1 percent

Rockland County 13.4 percent

Sullivan County 13.1 percent

Jobs data for May 2020 will be released on Thursday, June 18 and the labor force data will be released on Tuesday, June 23.