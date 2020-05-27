UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN HUDSON VALLEY AS WE REOPEN: 14.2%

WPCNR REOPENER REPORT. From the New York State Department of Labor. May 27, 2020:
The April 2020 unemployment rate for the Hudson Valley Region is 14.2 percent.
That is up from 4.0 percent in March 2020 and up from 3.3 percent in April 2019. In April 2020, there were 156,200 unemployed in the region, up from 45,600 in March 2020 and up from 37,100 in April 2019.
Year-over-year in April 2020, labor force decreased by 37,900 or 3.3 percent, to 1,096,800. The region’s April 2020 unemployment rate of 14.2 percent is the highest (regardless of month) in the history of the current series (dating back to 1990).
The Hudson Valley Region’s April 2020 unemployment rate at 14.2 percent is ranked third among the 10 Labor Market Regions in New York State, trailing only the Capital Region (12.9 percent), and the Southern Tier Region (13.9 percent).
- Capital Region 12.9 percent
- Southern Tier Region 13.9 percent
- Hudson Valley Region 14.2 percent
- Mohawk Valley Region 14.5 percent
- New York City Region 14.6 percent
- Finger Lakes Region 14.9 percent
- North Country 15.3 percent
- Central New York 16.0 percent
- Long Island Region 16.0 percent
- Western New York Region 18.6 percent
In April 2020, the highest unemployment rate within the region (15.6 percent) was recorded in Orange County.
- Orange County15.6percent
- Ulster County 14.6 percent
- Westchester County 14.1 percent
- Putnam County 14.1 percent
- Dutchess County 14.1 percent
- Rockland County 13.4 percent
- Sullivan County 13.1 percent
Jobs data for May 2020 will be released on Thursday, June 18 and the labor force data will be released on Tuesday, June 23.