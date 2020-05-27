GOVERNOR CUOMO ON THE TRUMP MEETING

The Last Word

WPCNR WEDNESDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey. May 27, 2020:

President Donald Trump, meeting with Governor Andrew Cuomo this morning in Washington, listened to the Governor’s case for starting major infrastructure projects to bring jobs back to New York sooner rather than later.

Governor Cuomo said he and the President “had a good discussion” about building new railroad tunnels across the Hudson River that link AMTRAK to the Northeast, to replace tunnels now in dilapidated condition. He said the President was aggressive about getting these projects done on time.

The two also discussed expediting Washington environmental approval of the Second Avenue Subway extension to 125th Street, Manhattan, that has already been approved by New York State awaits Washington Department of Transportation approval. Governor Cuomo said President Trump listened to the proposals and said he would discuss the two projects with “his people,” and he and governor would “talk next week.”

The Governor said the other projects the Governor had mentioned yesterday, an Airtran to Laguardia Airport; speeding construction of LaGuardia Airport and building a new Penn Station (“Empire Station”) were not discussed. T

The governor focused on the positive, saying he thought the President wanted to see the economy recover and believed in the projects: “He’s a builder, he’s a developer. He gets it. It’s been his career. ”

Mr. Cuomo ended the “Question & Answer” part of the briefing, saying “ It was about what we could do to supercharge the opening and getting up and running and we need jobs now more than ever. When is there a better moment to do it (infrastructure), at least building these we have something we can leave our children.”

The governor strongly pleaded with the U.S. Senate to give the states that have suffered the most in the coronavirus pandemic, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Delaware the funds needed to get them back contributing to the U.S. economy.

He predicted that there will be no recovery if the U.S. Senate does not want to send aid to relieve the deficits the states face:

“There cannot be any national recovery if states and local governments are not funded, because those states contribute 1/3 of the nation’s Gross National Product. State and local spending is essential to the health of the economy. Act accordingly. This partisanship is toxic for the country. You represent the United States. Can’t there be one moment of good government? Over partisan politics? Politics 365 days a year is poison. It is not red and blue, it is red, white and blue.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 1,129 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 364,965 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 364,965 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (MIDHUDSON COUNTIES IN BOLD FACE. THE GOVERNOR ALSO CONFIRMED YESTERDAY THERE ARE 170 CASES OF PEDIATRIC MULTISYSTEM INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME (AFFECTED CHILDREN 1 TO 25, WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS AND ANTIBODIES IN THE STATE, CONTINUING TO RISE BY 10 CASES A DAY.: